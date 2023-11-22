TV star Rebecca Keatley announces birth of baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Rebecca Keatley and her partner Jim Rastall as they have welcomed their first child into the world together.

Rebecca has revealed that she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on November 10, ‘three weeks earlier than expected’.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, the CBeebies star shared an insight into her birth and first few weeks of motherhood while revealing the unique name she chose for her bundle of joy.

Rebecca posted adorable snaps of her daughter at hospital and at home to her 14.3K Instagram followers.

She captioned the post, “On Friday 10th November 2023 a little munchkin called Mabel was born. Just over 3 weeks earlier than expected. Weighing in at a whooping 4lbs 4 ounces”.

“She had to be delivered early, via C-Section due to fetal growth restriction. Although I didn't get my wish for a water birth, the hypnobirthing did come in handy before and during the operation”.

The presenter continued, “After a week of highs and lows, trying to get her birth weight up, stabilise low blood sugar levels, getting her tongue tie and jaundice sorted. She is now on an upwards climb and doing really well at home”.

“As for the parents, well, we're delirious with lack of sleep but most importantly love. She's like an out of this world being. And we're loving the adventure already”.

“A massive thank you to my other half @jimrastall, who has been an incredible support to me and the most wonderful Dad already”.

The 37-year-old closed off by saying, “Hats off to the nhs and the fantastic team who helped bring baby Mabel safely into the world”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate Rebecca and Jim on their new arrival.

CBeebies host Evie Pickerill wrote, “So so happy for you both, so pleased you’re all doing well. Mabel is beautiful”.

“What a little beauty!!!”, penned another CBeebies presenter, Andy Day.

Former soap star Gemma Atkinson added, “How beautiful, congratulations!”.

Keatley announced she was expecting back in July by posing alongside Jim as they held parenting books. She wrote, “We're super excited to announce……..We're having a baby!! After lots of ups and downs and trails and tribulations, we can finally say our two will become a three”.