TV star Louise Thompson opens up about 1st holiday with baby Leo

Former Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has opened up about how her first holiday with baby Leo is going so far.

The 32-year-old has been enjoying a family holiday in Mykonos, Greece with her financé Ryan Libbey and their son Leo, as well as Louise’s brother Sam, their mum and Sam’s girlfriend Zara.

Credit: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram stories, the reality television star shared snaps of little Leo enjoying some time beside the beach. She went on to tell her followers about how Leo coped with travelling to a new country, “Ok to put it lightly, travel = MAJOR SLEEP REGRESSION FOR LEO”.

She continued, “He was up every 2 hours”.

As it was Louise’s first holiday in almost two years and her first one with her young son, she admitted that it was challenging but said that her family had figured out a way to make it easier.

Credit: Instagram

With a cute snap of Leo in the shade, she wrote, “First holiday in nearly 2 years for us and first trip with Leo. Can’t lie it is quite challenging. We’re playing pass the parcel a lot, but it’s soooo nice to get away”.

Ryan Libbey popped the question to Louise in August 2018 and the couple then welcomed Leo into the world in November 2021 after a complicated labour.

The mum-of-one told her 1.4M Instagram followers that Leo ended up in the NICU when he was born and she was put in the ICU. Louise was in hospital for a month after she gave birth due to “various serious complications”.