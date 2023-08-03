TV star Anna Geary announces birth of first child

Anna Geary is now a mum!

Congratulations are in order for Anna and her husband Kevin Sexton as they have announced the birth of their first child.

The Ireland’s Fittest Families coach revealed her first child, a baby boy, was born ‘ahead of schedule’.

Sharing the wonderful news to her 142K Instagram followers, Anna announced her son’s name is Ronan.

Geary posted an adorable black and white photo of her new arrival holding onto his parents’ hands and explained, “Arrived slightly ahead of schedule, he couldn’t wait to get here”.

“Welcome to the world, Ronan Sexton. 01/08/2023”.

Ronan is of Irish origin and means ‘seal’, ‘pledge’ or ‘a promising oath’.

Anna was flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments of her sweet post.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson penned, “Oh how lovely, congratulations”.

“Oh my God, he’s PERFECT!! Congratulations you three!”, said TV presenter Maïa Dunphy.

Operation Transformation host Kathryn Thomas added, “Amazing…. Hello little angels Ronan, huge congrats honey to you and kev!!!! Enjoy every second of the next few days and weeks xxx”.

The camogie star announced she was expecting her first child back in February when revealing, “A new teammate coming in 2023”, alongside a cute photo of a teddy, tiny hurl and a baby grow that reads, ‘Togging out in 2023’.

Anna and Kevin first met in 2014 and after years of dating, Kevin popped the big question in 2018.

The couple went on to tie the knot in 2019 in Anna’s homeplace of Cork.

Congratulations again to Anna and Kevin as they embark on this very exciting new chapter in their lives as a family-of-three.