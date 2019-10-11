Tune in: Tonight’s Graham Norton Show lineup is full of icons

Friday is finally here and we are so ready to forget about work and laze about on the sofa until Monday.

We’ve somehow managed to spend way too much money this month so we’ll be hibernating in front of the telly all weekend long.

Luckily, tonight’s Graham Norton Show has one of the strongest lineups of all time so we’ll be pleasantly entertained for the night.

The Corkman will be joined by none other than the legendary Bruce Springsteen. That’s right, the Born In The USA singer will chat to Graham about his iconic career and his new documentary Western Stars.

Legendary actor Robert De Niro also joins Graham to talk about his role in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.

The hilarious Paul Rudd will also be on the show to chat about his new TV series Living With Yourself, which also stars Aisling Bea.

Actor Sienna Miller will be promoting family drama American Woman.

There will also be music from James Blunt.

The Graham Norton Show airs at 10.35pm on BBC1.