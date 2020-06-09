Tune in! Thrilling new drama The Secrets She Keeps starts tonight

Those dull clouds have dampened our hopes of a stroll along the beach this evening, but we can't complain too much. We will be spending the night in front of the telly as a thrilling new series is set to start on RTÉ1. The Secrets She Keeps has taken over from Normal People and we know you're going to be obsessed with this drama series.

Six-part series The Secrets She Keeps stars Downton Abbey actress Laura Carmichael and Australian actress Jessica De Gouw.

The Secrets She Keeps follows two pregnant women, whose lives couldn't be more different. Meghan (De Gouw) is a successful online influencer and mum-of-two with a charming TV reporter husband and Agatha (Carmichael) is a poor loner who is anxiously awaiting the arrival of her ‘miracle baby’. However, the father of her baby is extremely unsupportive and has no interest in becoming a parent.

The two women have a chance encounter in the supermarket and we soon realise they have a lot more in common.

Both women have secrets and are willing to risk everything to conceal them.

The series is based on the psychological thriller novel by Michael Robotham.

The Secrets She Keeps airs on RTÉ One at 10.15pm tonight.