Try this super simple & delicious homemade granola recipe

If you’ve been looking to change up your breakfast in the mornings, why not try making your own granola at home?

It’s super simple and you can choose exactly what ingredients go into it, meaning you’ll have a delicious breakfast to look forward to every morning.

Whether you’re a big fan of coconut in your granola or are tired of picking out the dried fruit that comes in shop-bought cereals, this super simple recipe will help you create the ultimate granola at home.

Check out the recipe below and prepare to make your all-time favourite breakfast that you can completely customise to suit your preferences.

Ingredients

2 cups of oats

½ cup of of honey or maple syrup

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp of vanilla essence

Seeds- chia seeds, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds etc.

Nuts- almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans etc.

Dried fruit (optional) – cranberries, dates, raisins etc.

Coconut flakes (optional)

Chocolate chips (optional)

Method

1. Place oats, and any dry ingredients you’re using in a bowl, (ie. cinnamon, nuts, seeds, fruit, coconut, chocolate chips).

2. In a separate bowl, mix honey/ maple syrup and vanilla essence together.

3. Pour the wet ingredients into the oat mixture and combine until there are no dry bits. Depending how many seeds & nuts you use, you may need more wet ingredients. In this case, add more honey or try using coconut oil or peanut butter for extra flavour.

4. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and pour the granola mixture onto the sheet in an even layer.

5. Bake in the oven at 180C for around 20-25 minutes. Every 5-10 minutes, give the mixture a turn so it doesn’t completely clump together or burn.

6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Break up any large pieces of granola into smaller clusters and store in an airtight container.

7. Serve with yoghurt or milk and fresh berries.