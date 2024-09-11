Tried & Tested: the new instax mini Link 3™ photo printer

I recently got my hands on the new instax mini Link 3™ photo printer, and I’m absolutely in love with it! This portable printer is a game-changer for anyone who loves capturing and sharing memories. It’s incredibly easy to use—just snap a pic on your smartphone, and within seconds, you have a vibrant, colourful instax™ mini print in your hands. The prints are perfect for hanging up on my pinboard, sticking on the fridge, or even framing to create lasting memories for me and friends.

What sets the instax mini Link 3™ apart is the fun new features like the 3D AR effects through instax AiR Studio™ and the Click to Collage mode. These additions make it even more enjoyable to personalise and create unique photo collages. Plus, the updated instax UP™ App with the "instax™ Days" calendar function is such a handy tool for organising and reminiscing over my favourite moments.

The compact design makes it super easy to take anywhere. And I love stylish colour options—Sage Green, Clay White, and Rose Pink.

Thanks so much for letting me try it out – really enjoying using it. If you’re an instax™ fan like me, this is a must-have!

