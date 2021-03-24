Tried & Tested: Nuxe Super Serum (10) does not disappoint

French brand Nuxe is synonymous with being a pioneer in natural-origin cosmetology. Each skincare product is formulated and manufactured in France to meet pharmaceutical quality requirements.

For the first time ever, they have just launched a product which combines their oil expertise and anti-aging expertise to create the best universal age defying antiaging concentrate ‘Nuxe Super Serum (10)’.

The Super Serum (10) innovation contains 100% natural microfluidic encapsulation of fractionated botanical oils, a revolutionary green technique that eliminates the need for silicone. The fractionated botanical oils are naturally encapsulated in the form of thousands of micro-spheres, delicately infused one by one in a serum base with natural hyaluronic acid, in the form of botanical golden pearls.

Isolated and protected until application, these 2 phases help to preserve the full power of the ingredients and deliver them more efficiently, penetrating the skin’s surface layers. They come together on contact with the skin to create a unique sensorial experience: the refreshing sensation of the serum texture contrasts with the silky feel of the micro spheres of botanical oils that melt divinely over the skin.

Its effectiveness has been evaluated by a cutting-edge technology using 3D micro-dermises’. These innovative models are made up of over 10,000 cells to create a very realistic reproduction of the skin’s functioning. The study compared an untreated micro-dermis with a micro-dermis that was 10 years older from the 1st drops, skin appears: smoother, plumper and luminous.

The vegan formula of Super Serum (10) contains 95% ingredients of natural origin, all exceptionally powerful and selected with painstaking care. In other words, the ‘holy grail’ of clean anti-ageing skincare, with no superfluous components.

Some of the key ingredients include:

Natural hyaluronic acid

This hyaluronic acid is obtained by fermentation of plants, a botanical biotechnological process that respects biodiversity. It penetrates deep inside the skin to stimulate its youth mechanisms after 24 hours.

Fractionated botanical oils

These are encapsulated one by one using a natural silicone-free technique. After being reassembled with a selection of their most precious fatty acids they ensure perfect affinity with the skin.

Patented botanical complex with native cells of edelweiss

A botanical biotechnological process, cell culture, is used to multiply native cells of Edelweiss infinitely in a laboratory from a tiny fragment of plant.

Use in the morning and evening – start with half a pipette of universal age-defying serum applied to the face, neck and décolleté.

Our verdict:

This new addition to the much-loved beauty brand does not disappoint. We’ve been using it for just over a month and can already see a clear improvement – my skin is brighter and has a more radiant glow to it too. It feels luxurious to use as it melts effortlessly into the skin. We would highly recommend.

Available from www.Millies.ie.