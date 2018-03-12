Tried and tested: The Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess dupe you NEED

So, of all beauty products, bronzer is the one thing I couldn't leave the house without.

Genuinely, I burn through bronzer like an actual Kardashian – an addiction that can get pretty expensive.

I used to absolutely swear by Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess, you know that sun disc that is the size of your face?

Well, truthfully, I still love it to my very core, but it was just too expensive to maintain.

And so, I began looking elsewhere, in a desperate attempt to find an alternative to my all-time favourite bronzer.

In a shocking twist, I was successful.

I discovered the wonderful world of NOTE Cosmetics, and I've honestly never looked back.

NOTE Cosmetics Bronzing Powder costs €15 quid, and be picked up in most decent pharmacies.

It has a silky texture that gives your skin a healthy and natural glowing suntan, and yet is light enough that you don't feel caked.

The bronzer has an SPF 15 in it, protecting my delicate skin from those pesky UV rays.

The quality of this sun disc is GENUINELY second to none, and I'm not just saying that for the goodness of health.

I swear by it, and the fact that it ois a fraction of the cost of Estee Lauder is yet another reason I'm on board.

If you are a bronzing addict, do yourself a favour and give the NOTE bronzer a whirl.

Trust me, you'll be glad you did.