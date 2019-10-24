Tributes paid to influencer Jayda McCann who has died aged 24

Irish influencer Jade McCann, also known by Jayda, has sadly passed away at the age of 24.

The social media star was fighting a rare form of cancer called PEComa, but tragically died in the early hours of the morning.

She was first diagnosed in March 2018 but the cancer spread from her vulva to her lungs.

Her family confirmed the harrowing news on Instagram this afternoon.

They revealed the upsetting news in a statement;

“Just want to update you all on Jade’s situation; Jade passed away peacefully in her sleep this morning at 5:10 am.

“We will put up a post in the near future with more details regarding her passing but for now her family would appreciate privacy until everything is in order,” the statement read.

“Thank you all for your support and continued kindness.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Jade who inspired many with her positive attitude as she documented her cancer journey on her Instagram account.

Our thoughts are with Jade’s family and friends during this devastating time.