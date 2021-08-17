Trending: Autumn-Winter 2021’s colour palettes have dropped and they’re STUNNING

The trending colours for 2021's Autumn and Winter seasons are here and we're so excited to see these beautiful and fun shades coming through in runway's themes this year! The palettes are bright and fun and vibrant – a sure sign that we can look forward to a hopeful future where we have cause to dress up and go out!

Check out the top colours in the palette this year and pick out your favourites!

Fuschia pink

The fuschia pink trend has been a long time coming, with hints of it emerging last spring and this summer. Now it’s spreading its wings in the Autumn-Winter 2021 collections, the colour popping on runways left right and centre. It’s part of the colour therapy idea that pervading many designers collections, based on the hypothesis that certain colours can bring us joy. The bright shade brings happiness and will be well needed in the dark winter months!

Ochre yellow

A close cousin of the mustard yellow colour that was a major trend back in 2015 and 2016, ochre yellow is a versatile and funky shade that will pair well with all the other colours of this season’s bright palette, particularly the cobalt blue and fuschia. A colour linked with the 70s trend that has swept through fashion and interior design this year, this warm and autumnal colour will be a staple of our wardrobes for season’s to come!

Cobalt blue

A slightly more wintry shade than the rest of the palette, cobalt blue is still a vibrant and year-round kind of colour nonetheless. A beautiful and sleek colour, it can translate well from winter to summer.

Bright cherry red

Another bright colour that’s part of the primary colour’s colour wheel. Lively and vivacious, it’s a colour that could also be considered for the colour therapy theory – a bright burst in the darkness of winter! A shade that is as seductive as it is fun, it will be a gorgeous one to step out in for our winter evenings out!

Metallic silver

Eye-catching, sexy and totally made for nights out, the return of metallic silver this season is a sign of hope from designers that we may have cause to wear shiny things this winter season! Whether is sparkling in spangles from a pretty party dress or shining seductively in an edgy pair of boots or accessories, it is sure to be a show stopper this season!