Trend alert! White boots are the trend that aren’t going anywhere this Christmas season!

Whether you're getting cosy with a hot chocolate this Christmas or hitting the dancefloor for New Year's, white boots are the staple you didn't know you needed for the season! Pairing perfectly with your favourite jeans and sweater or with that perfect LBD, there's a pair of white boots out there for every fashionista to step out onto the scene! Check out our top picks below for you to dance the season away in!

Looking for something chic, sleek and simple this winter? Try out these modern, understated boots, suitable for this season’s parties and get togethers. Crafted from smooth leather uppers and complemented with squared toes and a flare heel, it makes for not only a comfortable fit but an utterly stylish one too. Perfect with cropped jeans or your favourite Christmas party dress!

Bring the cool to your footwear collection with these off-white chain boots that have some serious attitude. Made with a leather-look finish, the rounded toe and chunky sole make them the perfect on-trend go-to for this season. They feature extra padding and soft linings, making them flexible, totally comfortable and one of our favourites of the season.

If you’re looking for something a little more winter wonderland, Christmas in the country chic this season, this ankle boot from Korky’s might be more your speed. Featuring a smooth faux leather upper and laces on a chunky platform sole unit, it’s a dainty version of the classic Doc Martin boot with a softer style to it. Perfect for pairing with your favourite pair of jeans and a Christmas sweater – and maybe a hot chocolate or two?

We're all dying over these stunning and sexy boots! These chunky and funky round toe boots with a platform sole are the stuff of 70s dreams. Utterly on trend and the perfect pair to winter Christmas dress and cute jacket combo, they’re the unlikely staple of your winter wardrobe this year.

If you’re looking for something a little less ABBA and a little more sleek, then River Island’s sexy heeled boots are for you. This faux leather pair with heel and chain detailing are sassy and delicate at the same time. Perfect for a jeans and a nice top kind of night, this pair is the perfect dressed up but chilled out boot.

Elevate your look with the Byron Leather Square Toe Boot and add a little country to your winter wardrobe! The rustic, retro look has been all the rage this year and these boots are the perfect subtle nod to the trend. This pair defines chic in a white leather upper sat on a block heel and lined with a metallic rim – edgy and just a little cowboy.

Step out and boot up in these sleek ankle boots designed in the season's trendy square toe silhouette. A versatile day-to-night pair, they’re the staple you didn’t know you needed in your shoe collection! Finely crafted and utterly gorgeous, we’re a big fan of this pair for their elegant look that will take you from the office to evening drinks.

Make a splash this Christmas season with these sexy knee-high white boots that will cause a stir wherever you go. A true statement pair of boots, we’re picturing these with your favourite winter midi in a very Cameron Diaz in ‘The Holiday’ kind of vibe. Cosy, stylish and fashion forward.