Trend alert! Contemporary pearl jewellery is back and we’re not one bit mad about it

With all the trends coming and going right now, it can feel like we only just catch up with one before it's out again. Fast fashion is still reigning queen of the high street, but a lot of us want pieces that will last and be the more sustainable choice, style-wise – and our jewellery and trinket trays are where it's easiest to make that commitment.

There are few jewellery pieces more classic and iconic than the pearl. Your grandma's pearls are a testament to their lasting style power and now, they're back. In with a contemporary twist, the pearl has been appearing on high streets and runways for the last year, so we've rounded up our favourite pearl pieces on the market right now so you can browse this year's latest trend!

The best of both worlds comes with Betty and Biddy’s twist necklace – string of pearls is a classic but this new necklace adds the paperclip link necklace to bring some edge to the timeless pearls.

Contemporary, modern but with a hint of that ‘old money’ glam, you can rock your Old Hollywood glamour necklace with any on-trend outfit and they’ll work seamlessly together. Super affordable and yet super durable, we love Betty and Biddy’s classic and chic take on the modern pearl!

Enibas is known for their stunning designs and delicate craftsmanship and this stunning dreamy pearl pendant is no different. The freshwater pearl is delicately balanced by a solid gild chain, making it the perfect piece to spoil yourself with.

Ideal for everyday wear or as a beautiful token to wear to a wedding, dinner or cocktail party, it screams elegance and sophistication. The pearl is all about purity and simplicity and this pendant piece truly captures its pared back beauty.

Glam up your every day outfit with this organic flat bar shaped freshwater pearl on a fine gold plated chain. Alison Walsh makes all her own jewellery in her studio in the south west of Ireland, making it the perfect gift – to yourself or someone special!

This is a really unique take on the pearl and the bar shape makes for an eye-catching accessory to any outfit. Chic and sophisticated, it’s perfect for an elegant women who has a classic, signature style.

Simplicity and elegance go hand in hand with Kelly Marie Jewellery. This stunning pendant is inspired by Ireland’s oceans sea stacks, with three gorgeous pearl discs stacked on top of each other and topped with a sterling silver wavy disc and bead. This necklace has a sterling silver chain and is designed and handmade in Dingle.

If you’re looking for something for someone who loves Ireland’s dramatic coastlines and has a distinct and quirky style, this seastack necklace could be the perfect gift. Totally in touch with nature, it’s a stunning look on any water baby.

Born from a passion for unique jewellery design, coupled with a love for the unmatchable beauty of the Irish landscape, Seodín’s founder Maureen Harrison, takes her inspiration from her surroundings when creating her one-of-a-kind jewellery collections.

Seoidín, an Irish word meaning ‘little jewel’, perfectly encompasses what Maureen believes to be her signature jewellery style. “I’ve always been inspired by the beauty of the Irish landscape with its rich colours and patterns, but also with the craftsmanship and creativity that the people of Ireland are known throughout the world for” she says.

And the duo pearl bracelet captures that history of Irish craftsmanship perfectly. Made from 14ct gold fill, the bracelet’s intricate but bold design will turn heads with its fine craftsmanship.

Looking for something a little different but still glamorous? This is the perfect ring to add a touch of elegance to an everyday look. Charming and youthful, it’s the ideal piece for a woman of style.

The gold-plated silver sterling ring shines with a high polish but it’s the delicate and fun pearls that steal the show with this piece.

Is there anything more iconic than Anne Boleyn and Blair Waldorf’s pearl-dangling ‘B’ pendants? We think not! Otiumberg’s modern take on the iconic piece of jewellery is this more understated, but equally stunning pearl-encrusted initial.

Customise it for your own name and make a statement with the gold-plated chain and freshwater pearls. We are utterly obsessed with this piece and know we’ll be seeing it everywhere come summer.

A standout piece from their collection, this T-bar bracelet from Missoma works a blend of gold plated beads and freshwater pearls to create a truly feminine look. The T-bar fastening is back in a big way, giving us Y2K and 90’s ‘It Girl’ vibes along with it.

A quick and beautiful way to elevate any look, this bracelet is going to be the new staple piece in your jewellery tray.