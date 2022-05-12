Treat your pooch to a doggy paddling pool in Lidl this week

Calling all pet owners — Lidl Ireland's Pet Event kicks off in stores nationwide this week, featuring quite a few fabulous bargains to treat your furry friends!

Now that it is officially the summer, and the weather is promised to pick up, Lidl have some summer smart essentials for animals holidaying here or abroad. Avoid a hot dog with Lidl’s Paw-Some Pet Paddling Pool for €34.99 or Lidl’s Dog Bed with Sunshade €14.99.

Also, for the smaller fur babies you can make sure they have a comfortable journey when travelling by choosing between the selection of Pet Carriers that will be available in Lidl from €9.99.

Feeding time is a pivotal moment in every pet’s day. Keep your pet’s food fresh and safe from inquisitive animals with Lidl’s secure airtight Feed Containers priced at €6.99. Lidl stores will also have a selection of Food Bowls and Automatic Feeders on sale from €14.99.

For the dynamic outdoors doggies, why not pick up a Nerf Dog Toy starting at €7.99, or a Retractable Dog Lead €9.99? Indulge your four-legged friend with every day grooming items such as the retailer’s doggy Dental Gel costing just €4.99.

Cat owners — spoil your cat with the Cat Activity Tower €39.99, mollycoddle your kitties with the Pet Wellness Centre €24.99 and keep your cherished cat entertained with the Circuit Ball Toy for €12.99.

You can also choose between the cat grass planter, cat nip massager or scratch pad that will offer hours of entertainment.

Lidl Ireland's pet event kicks off today, Thursday, May 12 in all 174 Lidl stores nationwide, while stocks last. Customers can pick up dog food, accessories and so much more to fit all of your pet care needs.