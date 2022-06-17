Treat your dad to a relaxing self-care day this Father’s Day

It’s almost Father’s Day which means we get to treat the father figures in our lives to a lovely day they deserve. A lot of the time it’s hard to know exactly how to treat our dads on Father’s Day but we’ve found the perfect idea!

Aqua Sana, Ireland’s only luxury forest spa has revealed that 83% of Dads wish they made more time for themselves and prioritised self-care, so what better way to help them do that than taking them to a luxurious spa like Aqua Sana for the day.

99% of Dads agree it is important to take time for activities that benefit their mental health and wellbeing and we couldn't agree more. It’s so important that the men in our lives get to feel just as relaxed and pampered as we do when we go on spa getaways.

The award-winning spa, Aqua Sana, is nestled amongst the trees in Centre Parcs Longford Forest and offers a haven of relaxation for the ultimate escape in the heart of the forest. Just an hour and a half from Dublin, guests can explore 21 different spa experiences across 4 spa zones, inspired by the natural world and bringing together the healing powers of heat, water and nature.

Aqua Sana polled 1,000 Irish Dads and found that over three quarters (79%) of Dads have reevaluated their focus on wellness and wellbeing over the last two years. Going for a walk (61%) is the most popular method of unwinding, followed by watching TV (56%), spending time with their children and family (43%) and playing sports (31%). 2 in 10 find solace in gardening while just under a quarter (22%) prefer to get lost in a podcast and a further 14% take time for meditation.

21% of Dads opt for a spa treatment every couple of months with massage treatments ranking top choice at 77%.Other treatments that ranked highly included facials (26%), body wraps (13%) and body scrubs (12%).

Two thirds of Dads (66%) said they typically visit a spa with their partner, while 15% treat themselves to a day of relaxation alone.

The most typical Father’s Day presents include socks, a mug and aftershave, but after being surveyed, Dads revealed they would much rather a restaurant voucher (38%), sports equipment (34%) or a voucher for a spa instead (32%).

This year, leave behind traditional socks and aftershaves for the gift of indulgence and relaxation at Aqua Sana. The luxury spa is the perfect setting for men to relax and reset. Whether your dad is a spa novice or well-experienced Aqua Sana has a range of treatments to suit all ages and needs.

The treatments that have been designed with men in mind include:

Elemis Men’s Couture Touch: Condition skin and muscles with this all-embracing experience. Including a high-performance skin energiser facial, with a personalised deep tissue massage. This hard-working combination helps reinvigorate ageing, dehydrated skin, and tired eyes. (Prices start from €109pp).

Aqua Sana Men’s Ultimate Back Revival: Created uniquely for men, this re-energising treatment uses a range of products to leave skin feeling soft and deeply nourished, while expert therapists ease away tension and condition the muscles for ultimate rejuvenation. (Prices start from €109pp).

59% of Dads are planning for this Father’s Day to be a day of relaxation so this Father’s Day, give the gift of downtime at Aqua Sana, Ireland’s only luxury forest spa.

To find out more about Aqua Sana and purchase a spa day, break or voucher this Father’s Day, visit www.aquasana.ie.