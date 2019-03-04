Travis Scott subtly addresses rumours he cheated at his concert

Over the weekend, there was mass speculation after it was reported that Kylie Jenner was suspicious that the father of her child and long term boyfriend Travis Scott had been unfaithful.

TMZ reported that Kylie had discovered some kind of evidence that Travis had cheated on her, and that Travis cancelled a tour date to deal with the situation, however a rep for the rapper denies the claims.

In a statement to E!, Travis's rep 'strongly' denies allegations of cheating: 'The reason he stayed home from his show tonight was very much because of illness.'

Further fuel was added to the fire when Travis deleted his Instagram yesterday.

Fans are speculating that the KUWTK alum saw something in his Instagram tags or DMs that she wasnt pleased with, and that Travis deleted his Instagram as a gesture to Kylie.

A source told People: 'Kylie had a rough week.'

'She is still devastated about Jordyn and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn’t like.'

However, is has been reported that the couple have worked things out, and that the incident will not cause Kylie and Travis to split.

At a concert last night, Travis told the crowd to 'remember to keep your family first,' and also referred to Kylie as wifey, a source told Us Weekly.

Back in December, Travis was forced to defend himself against cheating allegations after a YouTuber created a hoax video which appeared to depict Travis kissing another woman.

The YouTuber, who goes by the name Christian Adam G, admitted to staging the photo, dressing and posing as the rapper and even cutting and styling his hair to mimic Scott's trademark blonde-tipped dread style.