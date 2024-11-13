Transform your home into a festive sanctuary with Peppermint Grove Australia

Transform your home into a festive sanctuary with Peppermint Grove’s enchanting holiday collection. The selection of Christmas-inspired scents will transport you into the magic of the season, filling your home with rich, evocative aromas that are perfect for celebrating with loved ones. Whether you're preparing for a cozy family gathering or hosting an elegant soirée, these fragrances will create the perfect festive atmosphere.

Indulge in the effervescent sparkle of Champagne & Red Raspberries, a bright and bubbly scent that captures the joy of celebration. Or delight in the sweetness of Peppermint Candy Cane, which will fill your home with the nostalgic aromas of festive treats. For a dessert-inspired twist, the fruity, creamy notes of Passion Berry Pavlova bring a playful yet refined touch to any room.

If you're seeking something more traditional, the rich, resinous scents of Frankincense & Myrrh will add a sense of warmth and reverence to your space. Finally, the fresh, earthy aroma of Crushed Pine & Clove is reminiscent of walking through a winter forest, perfect for creating a cozy, inviting environment on cold December nights. Each fragrance tells a story, evoking the beauty of nature.

Whether you're lighting a candle to unwind after a long day or setting the scene for a festive gathering, these products bring elegance and opulence to any moment.

CANDLES

Large Candle 370g RRP: €34.95 available in Champagne & Red Raspberries, Peppermint Candy Cane, Passion Berry Pavlova, Frankincense & Myrrh, Crushed Pine & Clove

Small Candle BonBon RRP: €14.95 in Champagne & Red Raspberries

DIFFUSERS

Large Diffuser 350ml €34.95 available in Champagne & Red Raspberries, Passion Berry Pavlova, Frankincense & Myrrh

Mini Diffuser BonBon100ml RRP: €14.95 available in Champagne & Red Raspberries, Crushed Pine & Clove

SETS

Candle Care Gift Set €19.95 Pair a gorgeous candle gift with this beautiful Gold Wick Trimmer and Gold Snuffer

Shower Steamers Gift Set €16.95 A selection of Shower Steamer in Freesia & Berries, Lemongrass & Lime Shower Streamer 1 x Patchouli & Bergamot Shower Steamer

Lemongrass & Lime Wind Down Gift Set €26.95 Contains a Soy Candle 200g and Silk Eye Mask

Patchouli & Bergamot Tree Decoration €9.95 Patchouli & Bergamot Bath Salt & Scrunchie is the perfect stocking stuffer

Available in all good pharmacies nationwide and online from LIFE, Hickeys and Allcare.