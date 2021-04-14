Trailer: There’s a brand new Cinderella Story spin-off on the way

There’s a brand new Cinderella Story spin-off on the way this summer, and it looks as cheesy as ever — so, naturally we can’t wait to watch it!

Bailee Madison, who you might recognise from Good Witch or new Netflix musical A Week Away, stars as our Disney damsel in distress named Finley in A Cinderella Story: Starstruck. Farm girl Finley dreams of becoming an actress, an aspiration which both of her derisive step-siblings find absolutely absurd.

When the opportunity to audition for a major movie being filmed in her small town arises, Finley grabs it… and then swiftly blows in, making a horrible impression. However, being the creative and tenacious gal she is, Finley decides to re-audition, this time dressed up as a guy.

Landing the role, Finley is then tasked with keeping up this impossible ruse, while she also finds herself falling for Hollywood’s heartthrob, Jackson Stone.

The story of Cinderella is a tale as old as time, with many new films coming out of the franchise every couple of years. Back in our early 2000’s youth we fell head over heels for Chad Michael Murry who played the Prince Charming to Hilary Duff’s Cinderella, in the original Cinderella Story which came out in 2004.

Since then many more Cinderella Stories have been made with stars like Selena Gomez and Lucy Hale. We can’t wait to see if this latest addition lives up to its predecessors.

Check out the full trailer for A Cinderella Story: Starstruck below;