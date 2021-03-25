The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is coming to Disney+ tomorrow

If you’re a child of the 90s then get excited — the Mighty Ducks reboot starring Emilio Estevez and Lauren Graham lands on Disney+ tomorrow!

The quack-attack is back in an all new 10 episode reboot titled The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Time to form a Flying V, gather the Bash Brothers and set up your Triple Deke — okay, we'll stop with the old Mighty Ducks references now, but in case it wasn't clear, we're seriously excited for this new series!

Emilio Estevez will of course be reprising his role as hockey coach Gordon Bombay, except time has not been kind to him and he’s grown quite bitter over the years. Meanwhile, Gilmore Girls icon Lauran Graham will be stepping into the role of a hockey mom, determined to show her son just how fun the game can be.

After failing to make the cut to join the now powerhouse Mighty Ducks junior hockey team, 12-year-old Evan's mother (Lauren Graham) encourages him to form a new team of underdogs with help from Gordon Bombay, the Ducks' original coach.

For those who don’t know, the original Mighty Ducks trilogy was quite a phenomenon back when the films were first released throughout the 1990s, and seemed to follow a similar vibe to what this new reboot is trying to achieve.

When hot-shot lawyer Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) gets pulled over for drink-driving, he avoids serious repercussions by agreeing to partake in some community service — coach the losing district nine junior hockey team, and turn them into winners!

Each and every Mighty Ducks film was filled with light, laugh-out-loud moments, interspersed with real, heartwarming plot points which are sure to appeal to both the grown-ups and the kids.

Not forgetting of course that the original films gave Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson his rise to fame. It’s also been teased by producers that there’ll be a few surprise appearances from former cast members throughout the new series — so make sure to keep your eyes peeled!

You can check out the full trailer for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, airing on Disney + Friday, March 26, below;