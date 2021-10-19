Trailer: Paul Mescal & Olivia Colman star in ‘The Lost Daughter’

Netflix have finally dropped the haunting first trailer for their upcoming star-studded film, The Lost Daughter, and we’ve got chills!

The Lost Daughter is a psychological drama which is inspired by a best-selling novel of the same name written by Elena Ferrante, and is set to premiere on Netflix this coming December 31.

It follows a woman on a summer holiday who finds herself becoming obsessed with another woman and her daughter, prompting memories of her own early motherhood to come back and unravel her.

The trailer itself is undeniably eerie, intimate and profound — all the makings of a brilliant, Oscar-winning film.

Boasting quite an impressive cast list, The Lost Daughter features The Crown’s Olivia Colman in the starring role of Leda Caruso, and Irish actress Jessie Buckley (Fargo), who plays a younger version of Colman’s character.

Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) plays young mother Nina and up and coming Irish actor Paul Mescal (Normal People) plays Will, a young beach house employee.

The Lost Daughter was written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal in her feature directorial debut.

The film made it’s initial premiere at the Venice International Film Festival this past September, where it received quite a lot of high praise. Gyllenhaal even received a Golden Osella Award for Best Screenplay.

Luckily we don’t have too much longer to wait either, as The Lost Daughter will be available to watch in select cinemas this coming December, with its Netflix debut set for December 31.