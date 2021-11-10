Trailer: Netflix’s new festive gay rom-com looks absolutely adorable

If like us, you can’t get enough of Netflix’s cheesy festive rom-coms, then you’ve got to check out Single All The Way — an exciting new Christmas movie featuring a star-studded cast and an adorable gay romance!

With the first official trailer finally dropping this afternoon, Single All The Way is due to land on the streaming service this coming December 2, just in time for the festive season.

What’s it all about though? Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're now in a relationship.

But when Peter’s mother sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James — the plan goes a little bit awry. Peter and James end up getting along a lot better than expected, but what does that mean for Nick? He shouldn’t care — after all, he and Peter are just friends, right?

Featuring an absolutely stellar cast, Single All The Way stars Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), Philemon Chambers (Of Hearts and Castles), Kathy Najimy (Hocus Pocus, Sister Act), Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters), Barry Bostwick (Spin City), Jennifer Coolidge (A Cinderella Story, Legally Blonde) and Jennifer Robertson (Schitt’s Creek).

The film was directed by Michael Mayer with a screenplay written by Chad Hodge.

Check out the first full length trailer below: