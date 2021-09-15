Trailer: Musical lovers will adore Spielberg’s West Side Story reboot

The official full-length trailer for Stephen Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story just dropped and it’s absolutely mesmerizing!

Due to hit cinemas this coming December 10, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

From this dazzling trailer it’s clear to see that this highly-anticipated remake will feature all the same high-stakes drama, romantic glances and family tension which fans of the original already know and love.

The trailer takes us along on the story’s journey, from the importance of family bonds and cultural heritage, to the very first time our dear Tony and Maria lock eyes. It shows us the rising rivalry between the infamous sharks and the jets as well as several glimpses at the film’s epic musical numbers.

After watching this official trailer fans new and old will be excited to experience Spielberg’s fresh take on one of the most classic musical stories.

Of course this is only the latest reboot in a long list of West Side Story adaptations. The musical phenomenon first arrived on the big screen back in 1961 with a version which was based off the original 1957 Broadway musical, which in itself is loosely inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Now West Side Story is getting a new lease of life with an adaptation lead by the legendary director Stephen Spielberg. Featuring quite a talented cast, Ansel Elgort (The Fault In Our Stars, Babydriver) takes the male lead role of Tony, with newcomer Rachel Zegler playing his star-crossed love interest Maria.

They’re accompanied by Ariana DeBose (Hamilton, The Prom) as Anita, David Alvarez (Billy Elliot The Musical) as Bernardo and Mike Faist (Dear Evan Hanson) as Riff.

You can check out the official full-length trailer for West Side Story below;