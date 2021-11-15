Trailer: Maggie Smith is a woman of mystery in 2nd Downton Abbey film

She’s baaaack! Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, aka Maggie Smith, has returned for another stellar performance in the highly anticipated second Downton Abbey film.

Delighting fans all over the world, Downton Abbey have finally shared the first full-length trailer for their second film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, which is due to premiere on March 18, 2022. This magnificent trailer also gives us our very first real glimpse at what the plot will entail.

The trailer starts off with Maggie’s character addressing the entire Crawley family and revealing quite a surprising secret.

“Years ago, before you were born, I met a man, and now I’ve come into possession of a villa in the south of France,” the Dowager simply stated to quite a few shocked faces.

The trailer proceeds to show us snippets of that elusive French villa, which seems to be getting a few familiar visitors!

Long-time fans of the hugely popular period drama will be pleased to know that pretty much all of our favourite characters will be returning for this upcoming film, including Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery), Tom Branson (Allen Leech), Lucy Branson (Tuppence Middleton), Lord Hexham (Harry Hadden-Paton), Lady Hexham (Laura Carmichael) along with Lady Merton (Penelope Wilton) and Lord Merton (Douglas Reith).

Other returning characters include Mrs Hughes (Phyllis Logan), Mr Carson (Jim Carter), Mrs Patmore (Lesley Nicol), Tomas Barrow (Robert James-Collier), Mr Bates (Brendan Coyle), Anna Bates (Joanne Froggatt), Daisy Parker (Sophie McShera), Andy Parker (Michael Fox), Mr Mosely (Kevin Doyle) and Miss Baxter (Raquel Cassidy).

This second Downton Abbey film was written by show creator, Julian Fellowes, and was directed by Simon Curtis (My Week With Marilyn).

Downton Abbey: A New Era is set to hit the big screen this coming March 18. In the meantime, check out the spellbinding trailer below;