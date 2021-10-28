Trailer: ‘Lightyear’ is the Toy Story spin-off film we’ve always wanted

If you were a child of the 90’s obsessed with all things Toy Story, then get excited, because Pixar have just dropped the first-look trailer for their brand new spin-off film all about Buzz Lightyear and it’s making us seriously nostalgic!

This upcoming origin story, aptly titled Lightyear, will tell the tale of how a young test pilot became the Space Ranger that we all know him to be today.

The trailer follows a young Buzz Lightyear as he works his way up through the ranks to the soundtrack of David Bowie’s Starman playing in the background. From Buzz’s full head of hair, to that thrilling spacesuit reveal and the incredible atmospheric 3D animation, we don't know what to process first!

While Tim Allen voiced the action figure Buzz Lightyear in all four original Toy Story films, Marvel legend Chris Evans will be taking on the role of the in-universe astronaut for this upcoming spin-off. Interestingly though, both Evans and Allen share the same birthday, just 28 years apart.

Speaking about how honoured he is to join the Pixar family and take on such an iconic character, Evans said in a statement, “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life.”

“Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated movies runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else.”

“Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day, “ he gushed.

Commenting on the trailer’s release yesterday, Chris wrote on Twitter, “I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and [June] cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind.”

Unlike many other Disney and Pixar movies currently in the works, Toy Story fans won’t have too much longer to wait, as Lightyear is set to premiere on June 17, 2022.