Trailer: Leigh-Anne Pinnock stars in a brand new Christmas rom-com

Warner Bros. have just dropped the fun-filled trailer for their brand new festive rom-com, and it looks absolutely magical!

Embodying diversity, Boxing Day features a mostly Black cast, including Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock in her acting debut.

What’s it all about though? The film follows Melvin (Aml Ameen), a British author living in America, as he returns home to London for the holidays to introduce his American fiancé, Lisa (Aja Naomi King), to his eccentric British-Caribbean family.

However, their relationship is put to the test, as she discovers the world Melvin left behind revolves around his ex-girlfriend, Georgia (Leigh-Anne Pinnock), who is now an international pop star!

Set to premiere in cinemas this coming December 3, Boxing Day also stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Secrets & Lies), Tamara Lawrance (The Long Song), Sheyi Cole (Small Axe), Samson Kayo (Timewasters), Joshua Maloney, Lisa Davina Phillip (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) and Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones, Vigil).

As well as playing the starring role, Aml Ameen is also making his directorial debut in this festive film. Speaking about how he went on to cast singing sensation, Leigh-Anne, in such a pivotal role, Ameen confessed that he didn’t initially know who Little Mix were.

“I did not know who Little Mix were, until I realised that I knew exactly who they are. They were the people who, every time I got on the plane, they were playing. Every time I went to a gym, they were playing. Because I had been in America for so long, I wasn't really overly aware,” Ameen admitted in an interview with Yahoo! Movies.

However, after watching her audition tape and meeting her in person, Aml soon realised that the Little Mix star has “a great future in acting.”

Continuing, he said, “I experienced first-hand why people have taken to her so much. She has this degree of transparency that I think most of us don't dare be. I love that and I love that for the character.”

“Working alongside her to build this, I experienced someone who is so hard-working, incredibly humble and down to earth.”

Boxing Day is due to hit the bid screen this coming December 3. In the meantime, check out the trailer below;