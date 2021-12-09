Trailer: Kristen Bell stars in darkly comedic new Netflix series

Netflix just released the trailer for Kristen Bell’s upcoming dark comedy series, and we’ve got chills.

The eight-episode mini series is titled The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window — quite a mouthful, we know — and is due to land on the streaming service this coming January 28, 2022.

What’s it all about though? Well, according to the official synopsis, “For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?”

If that ominous description isn’t enough of a thrill to pull you in, then perhaps the impressive cast list will. Kristen Bell of The Good Place and Frozen plays the lead character of lonely alcoholic Anna, while Tom Riley (The Nevers, Da Vinci's Demons) plays Neil, the hunky new neighbour.

Other cast members include Mary Holland (Golden Arm, Happiest Season), Shelley Henig (Teen Wolf) and Cameron Britton (The Umbrella Academy, Mindhunter).

The series is executive produced by Kristen Bell, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal and created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf.

Check out the trailer below: