Trailer: ‘It’s Always Sunny’ S15 features fun-filled visit to Ireland

The fun-filled trailer for It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia season 15 has finally dropped and we couldn’t be more excited!

The whole gang's back together again after their two year extended break following season 14, and this season, the It’s Always Sunny cast are heading to Ireland!

That’s right, our beloved Paddy’s Pub owners are finally taking a trip over to the Emerald Isle to see what it’s all about.

This chaotic trailer sees the gang truly embrace Irish culture, surrounding themselves with historic literature, visiting ancient castles, wandering around graveyards and of course paying a visit to a real, authentic Irish pub.

According to the official synopsis, “In the seismic wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020, The Gang stands at a crossroads in this strange new world. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) to continue business as usual.”

“Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021. Across the span of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean — we find them answer in a way only they could think to.”

While It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is due to premiere on FXX this coming December, there’s still no word as to when it will be available to stream for UK or Irish viewers. Hopefully though, given this season’s locations, we won’t have too much longer to wait!

In the meantime, check out the trailer for season 15 below;