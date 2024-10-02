Trailer for film ‘Joy’ based on first ‘test-tube baby’ is released

The trailer for Joy has finally been released by Netflix.

This touching film will tell the tale of the world’s first ‘test-tube baby’, Louise Joy Brown, born in 1978, which paved the way for in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

The emotional movie was produced by the same team behind An Education and Brooklyn and directed by Ben Taylor.

The cast includes Thomasin McKenzie as embryologist Jean Purdy, James Norton as scientist Robert Edwards and Bill Nighy as surgeon Patrick Steptoe.

The trailer shows the trials and tribulations the medical team faced on their journey to “unlock the puzzle of infertility”, between verbal abuse from members of the public and family members disagreeing with their research.

Robert Edwards (Norton) admits, “We’re making the impossible possible. We are. You’ll see”, during the clip.

Through tears, Jean Purdy (McKenzie) explains, “Women presume we can have children. There is a biological and social expectation. Nothing can make that absence worse, but we have the possibility of making it better”.

“What we’re doing, it matters”, Patrick Steptoe (Nighy) says as emotional scenes of hopeful women flash on-screen.

The official Netflix synopsis reads, “Joy tells the remarkable true story behind the ground-breaking birth of Louise Joy Brown in 1978, the world’s first ‘test-tube baby’, and the tireless 10-year journey to make it possible”.

“Told through the perspective of Jean Purdy, a young nurse and embryologist, who joined forces with scientist Robert Edwards and surgeon Patrick Steptoe to unlock the puzzle of infertility by pioneering in vitro fertilisation (IVF)”.

“The film celebrates the power of perseverance and the wonders of science as it follows this maverick trio of visionaries who overcame tremendous odds and opposition to realise their dream, and in doing so allowed millions of people to dream with them”.

Watch the full trailer below:

Watch Joy on Netflix on November 22.