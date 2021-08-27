Trailer drops for Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart

The very first trailer for Spencer, a biopic following the icon that was Princess Diana starring Hollywood’s Kristen Stewart, has just dropped and we’ve got chills!

It’s quite a busy time for Princess Diana fans lately. From the most recent seasons of Netflix’s The Crown focusing on the rise and fall of The People’s Princess, to a brand new stage-to-screen Broadway musical.

Now, viewers can look forward to another adaptation of Diana’s fascinating life, in this dramatisation directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie) with a screenplay written Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders).

The film is said to take place over a very critical weekend in Diana’s life, in which she decides to end her marriage to Charles, the Prince of Wales. It is set over three days, during one of her last Christmas visits to Sandringham estate, as part of the royal family.

“Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life,” Kristen explained in a previous interview with InStyle. “It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer.”

“It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.”

Former Twilight actress Kristen takes on quite possibly her most poignant role to date, as she plays the titular character, Diana, in this tumultuous tale, alongside Jack Farthing (Poldark) who has taken on the role of Prince Charles.

Other cast members featured in this revealing biopic include Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible, Fallout).

While the movie is set to hit theatres this coming November 5 in the US, as of now we have yet to receive a UK and Irish release date.