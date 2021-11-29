Trailer: ‘Downton Abbey’ fans are going to love ‘The Gilded Age’

Jullan Fellowes — the brilliant mind behind famed period drama, Downton Abbey — has created a brand new historical series, this time focused in New York, and it sounds right up our alley!

The Gilded Age has been a long time coming, and was originally set to be a spinoff series associated with the hugely popular Downton Abbey franchise. However, as production unfolded, so too did the story, and now, even though both series are created by the same person, the new HBO drama no longer has ties to the Downton Abbey saga.

However, that’s not to say that fans of the British series won’t also love this new American drama! The Gilded Age is said to put a particular focus on up and coming, new-money families forging a way for themselves in a highly regarded, old-money world, set in New York City in the year 1882.

According to the official HBO description, “In a new world, a new age is about to begin. The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?”

If that’s not enough to pique your interest, then perhaps the stellar cast list might, as just some of the main stars include 15-time Emmy Award Nominee Christine Baranski (The Good Fight), Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City) and Carrie Coon (The Leftovers, Fargo).

The Gilded Age is due to premiere this coming January 24, 2022 on HBO. In the meantime, check out the spellbinding trailer below;