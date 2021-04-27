Trailer: Fans of Big Little Lies will love Nine Perfect Strangers

The thrilling new trailer for Nicole Kidman’s latest series, Nine Perfect Strangers, has just dropped and we’re already obsessed!

Nine Perfect Strangers is yet another brilliant book to screen adaptation from Liane Moriarty, the author behind Nicole’s other wonderful HBO series, Big Little Lies.

What’s it all about though? Nine Perfect Strangers takes place in a wellness retreat, run by a woman called Masha. Some are there to lose weight, some are there to get a reboot on life, some are there for reasons they can’t even admit to themselves.

Amidst all of the luxury and pampering, the mindfulness and meditation, they know that their 10-day detox might involve some real work. But none of them could imagine just how challenging it would be.

Combining all of the hallmarks that have made Liane Moriarty's writing a go-to for anyone looking for wickedly smart, page-turning fiction that will make you laugh and gasp, Nine Perfect Strangers fully demonstrates why she is a master of her craft.

If the plot isn’t enough to get you excited about this Hulu adaptation, then just wait until you hear the cast list. It’s been confirmed that Nicole Kidman will portray Masha, the retreat owner, alongside resort goers; Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, and Manny Jacinto.

Unfortunately we’re still waiting on an official release date, but according to the trailer Nine Perfect Strangers will be coming soon! In the meantime, check out the first look trailer below;