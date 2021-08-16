Tracey Beaker star Dani Harmer announces she’s expecting baby #2

Huge congratulations are in order for Tracey Beaker star Dani Harmer who has announced the wonderful news that she’s pregnant with her second child.

Revealing the exciting news this morning, 32-year-old Dani shared a family photo featuring herself, her partner Simon Brough and their five-year-old daughter Avarie-Belle Betsy. In the sweet snap little Averie-Belle is holding a copy of her baby brother or sister’s scan, all three of them beaming at the camera.

Captioning the photo, expectant mum Dani lovingly wrote, “Han solo had Chewie. Frodo had Sam. Shrek had Donkey. Now be prepared for the adventures of Avarie-Belle and as of yet unnamed bump, coming February 2022.”

It wasn’t long before Dani’s wonderful announcement post was flooded with lovely comments from friends, family and fans alike, with English actress April Pearson writing, “Wahoooo!!! Huge congratulations!!”

Mum-of-three and Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh simply wrote, “Congratulations!” followed by a red heart emoji.

“Aww Dani, such gorgeous news!!” one follower gushed, adding, “So happy for you all”

Meanwhile, Dani’s little sister Betsy excitedly commented, “Cannot wait for another best friend [heart emoji] So happy for you! can’t wait for snuggles with bump xxxxxx”

This lovely news comes just six months after the CBBC star reprised her iconic role in a three-part special, My Mum Tracey Beaker, which followed Tracey as a proud single mum with a teenaged daughter of her own.