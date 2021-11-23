TOWIE’s Sam Faiers announces she’s expecting her third child

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Sam Faiers is going to be a mum-of-three! Sam announced the wonderful news this afternoon, revealing that she and her partner are expecting their third child together.

The 30-year-old reality star is already a loving mum to her two children, four-year-old Rosie and nearly six-year-old Paul, both of whom she shares with long-time love, Paul Knightly.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, Sam shared a stunning family photo, with her two adorable kids giving her growing bump a sweet kiss.

“Soon to be a family of 5,” Sam excitedly wrote in the caption, adding, “We have a spring baby on the way. We’re so happy and feeling blessed.”

She then went on to say that they’ve decided to keep their little one’s sex a surprise for now.

Friends, family and fellow co-stars were quick to offer their congratulations in the comment section, with TOWIE’s Lydia Bright sweetly commenting, “Congratulations darling,” followed by a heart emoji.

“Congratulations lovely!!!!! Amazing news,” TOWIE’s Jessica Wright excitedly wrote.

“Congratulations gorgeous,” gushed Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison.

Meanwhile, Sam’s sister and co-star on The Mummy Diaries, Billie Faiers lovingly commented, “I am sooooo excited to be an auntie again. Just the best news ever !!!! love you all so sooo much.”

Huge congratulations to both Sam and Paul on their third little bundle of joy!