TOWIE’s Nicole Bass announces second child’s birth & shares name

Nicole Bass is now a mum-of-two!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex has announced the birth of her second child.

Nicole has welcomed another beautiful baby girl into the world, just 12 months after giving birth to her first child, Bella.

To reveal her wonderful news, the 32-year-old took to social media to unveil two heartwarming snaps of her new bundle of joy.

The images showcase the adorable newborn wearing a pink baby grow with the words ‘Little Sister’ embroidered onto it, as well as a pink bow headband.

“A whole week of loving you,” Nicole exclaimed in her caption, before going on to confirm the name and the date of birth of her second child.

“Welcoming our beautiful daughter Millie Nicole Beasley, born on the 22/11/23 weighing 7.2lbs at 9.50pm,” she announced.

On behalf of her boyfriend, who prefers to keep his identity out of the public eye, Nicole concluded her caption by adding: “Our hearts are so full of love I am so grateful for my two beautiful girls”.

Many of Nicole’s fellow TOWIE alumni have since gone on to congratulate her in the comments section of her post.

“Awww congratulations, she’s so beautiful,” replied Georgia Kousoulou.

“Perfect little princess!!!! Cannot wait to meet you angel,” gushed Clelia Theodorou.

“Aww fave name xxx,” added Amy Childs, who welcomed twins Billy and Milly in April of this year.

Back in June, Nicole surprised her fans when she shared that she was expecting her second child, just seven months after welcoming her eldest daughter Bella.

At the time, the expectant mum chose to post a stunning photo of herself at the beach, with her growing baby bump on full display.

Nicole also included a sweet snap of Bella holding a sonogram and a sign that read: “We’re expecting a… girl.”

“Double trouble on the way,” the reality star wrote teasingly in her caption, adding: “Our Baby girl will be due to arrive November 2023.”