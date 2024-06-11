TOWIE’s Megan McKenna unveils never-before-seen engagement snaps

Megan McKenna is looking back at her engagement!

One year ago today, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex got engaged to her partner, footballer Oliver Burke.

At the time, Oliver chose to propose to Megan while on a trip to Montenegro. The 27-year-old got down on one knee at a marina, before the newly-engaged couple enjoyed a romantic beach dinner, surrounded by flowers and a heart display.

Now, in honour of the first anniversary of Oliver’s proposal, Megan has been taking the opportunity to share some never-before-seen photos from the special day.

Earlier today, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to post a snap of herself and Oliver from today, enjoying breakfast while on holiday in Dubai.

The rest of the images then showcase glimpses into the day of their engagement, including the moment that Oliver proposed.

The final image reveals Oliver and Megan sunbathing during their ongoing ‘babymoon’, as they are currently expecting their first child together.

“Engagement anniversary breakfast.. This exact day last year I said ‘yes’.. I will never forget being blind folded on the most beautiful boat in portonovi and opening my eyes to you down on 1 knee with fireworks and all my favourite flowers,” Megan gushed in her caption.

“The most amazing thing in the world. A whole year later we’re waiting for our baby to arrive,” the singer continued.

Concluding her message, Megan also teased the couple’s timeline for their upcoming nuptials, as she wrote: “I love you @oliverjburke to many more with you. I can’t wait to say ‘I do’ at the aisle next year.”

10 months after announcing their engagement, Megan and Oliver confirmed in April that they are expecting their first child together.

To unveil their baby news, the parents-to-be uploaded a video montage of moments from their pregnancy so far, writing alongside it: “A little bit of you & a little bit of me… now we’re a family.”