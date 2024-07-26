TOWIE’s Megan McKenna unveils cute baby scan update ahead of due date

Megan McKenna has shared the cutest update on her pregnancy!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is expecting her first child with her fiancé, footballer Oliver Burke.

After announcing their pregnancy on April 4, Megan has kept her fanbase updated with every step of her journey.

Now, as her due date continues to near, the reality star has delighted her followers with a glimpse into her latest baby scan!

Last night, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to post a brief video of herself in the car, showcasing a 4D baby scan of her little one.

“Oh my God, our little baby! It’s got its hand over its face, it’s just like, ‘Mum, shut up!’” Megan exclaimed at the beginning of the video.

“It was so funny because I was sitting there, obviously getting myself scanned. I was talking about loads of things going on at the moment, and the consultant put the scan on the screen, and the baby had its hand over its face,” she recalled.

“Just thought it was really funny, because it’s just almost like listening to me, just rambling on and waffling. How sweet,” she added.

In the caption of her video, the mum-to-be then went on to note: “My favourite time come around real quick.. getting another glimpse of our baby! the hand over the face makes me laugh..”

“Had some bloods taken today too, to check I’m all fit and healthy. All the little bits I need before he/she comes along! Also I’m starting to feel abit out of breath lol. Can you tell?” Megan joked.

Following her sweet update, many of Megan’s 2.8M followers have been sending her their well-wishes.

“So beautiful. I love watching your journey. You’re gonna be the best mum xx,” one fan commented.

“Omg how adorable, love this for you deserve all the happiness,” another replied.

“It's all getting so exciting!” a third fan added.

Megan and Oliver are due to welcome their first child together this autumn.