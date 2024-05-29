TOWIE’s Megan McKenna reveals adorable glimpse into babymoon

Megan McKenna has been enjoying a babymoon!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is expecting her first child with her fiancé, footballer Oliver Burke.

As she prepares to welcome her little one later this year, Megan has now shared a glimpse into her recent babymoon holiday.

For the past few weeks, the parents-to-be have been relaxing on a luxurious trip to Dubai.

Last night, Megan took to social media to reveal a video montage of her time abroad with Oliver. On her Instagram account, the 31-year-old included clips of themselves soaking up the sun and showcasing Megan’s growing baby bump.

The adorable footage also includes the reality star capturing her child kicking for the first time.

“This video makes my heart so full.. I love you Oli & my beautiful family.. what a trip,” Megan penned in her caption.

“Also I captured our baby’s first kicks! Keep an eye out… here’s to forever making memories. All I ever wanted was this…,” she added.

Following the heartwarming update, many of Megan’s 2.8M followers have been reacting to her new video.

“Beautiful memories to last a lifetime,” one fan responded.

“Your bump has grown so much since start of the holiday xx,” another commented.

“Love this so much. Can’t wait to see you have your own family and become a mumma xx,” a third fan added.

On April 4, Megan delighted her fanbase when she announced that she is expecting her first child with Oliver.

At the time, the singer took to Instagram to share moments from her pregnancy so far, including the couple seeing Megan’s positive pregnancy test, attending their first baby scan, and showcasing their sonogram snaps.

“A little bit of you & a little bit of me… now we’re a family,” Megan wrote in the caption of her video.

News of Megan and Oliver’s pregnancy came 10 months after their whirlwind engagement, as Oliver proposed at a romantic beach.