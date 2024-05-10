TOWIE’s Megan McKenna gives pregnancy update while on babymoon

Megan Mckenna has been sharing an insight into her ‘babymoon’.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star announced the wonderful news that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Oliver Burke at the beginning of last month.

While she prepares to welcome her little one into the world, Megan has shared an update on her pregnancy journey while on her babymoon.

Taking to Instagram, McKenna posted a collection of bumpdate photos to her 2.8M followers that show her soaking up the sun by the pool.

In the caption of the post, Megan wrote, “Baby mooning.. preparing for mum life & I literally can’t wait..”.

“The last pic is the reality of how I feel in the heat. I defo won’t be sun worshiping this trip”, she went on to admit, referencing a picture of herself wearing a hat and donning a towel to take cover from the sun.

The former reality TV star continued, “Frozen virgin daqs on tap & rest is what I need”, before revealing how far along she is in her pregnancy by exclaiming, “Halfway through the pregnancy now!”.

Many fans and television stars headed to the comments to compliment Megan on her lovely photos.

Former TOWIE star Ferne McCann wrote, “Beautiful mamma”, while former Ex on the Beach star Charlotte Dawson penned, “Bumpalicious is coming along fabulously, glowing my gorgeous gal x”.

Megan also posted the snaps to her Stories and revealed, “Getting used to my new shape… Making sure our little bubs is cool”.

Megan and Oliver are currently enjoying time away in Dubai before their first child arrives.

When opening up about going on a babymoon, McKenna confessed she and her fiancé were “Touching down in our favourite place”.

Megan announced her pregnancy on April 4 by unveiling a heartwarming video of her and Oliver seeing her positive pregnancy test and going for baby scans.

She captioned the sweet post, “A little bit of you & a little bit of me… now we’re a family”.