TOWIE’s Lauren Pope celebrates daughter Leni’s first birthday

Today is an exciting day in the Pope household!

Lauren Pope, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex, is celebrating her daughter’s first birthday.

Lauren gave birth to a baby girl named Leni in June 2022, alongside her boyfriend Tony Keterman. Now, one year on, the 40-year-old has been marking the very special occasion.

Taking to her Instagram account earlier today, Lauren treated her 1.1M followers to a beautiful video of herself and Leni having a cuddle in their garden. The brief clip also showcases Lauren adorably making Leni laugh.

Credit: Lauren Pope Instagram

“My little Leni Lulu, how are you one already!” the reality star exclaimed at the beginning of her caption.

“Happiest of birthdays to you my baby, I love beyond words and am so grateful for you every single second of every single day,” she continued.

Lauren then went on to praise Leni’s relationship with her elder sister Raine, who will be turning three next month.

“How lucky I am to be your mummy and getting to watch you and Raine become the bestest of friends is just my biggest blessing, you completed me like you’ll never know, you and your sister are my everything and I promise to love you and take care of you forever,” she gushed.

Credit: Lauren Pope Instagram

“Oh and can I bottle up your giggle forever pls,” Lauren concluded sweetly.

Many famous faces have since taken to Lauren’s comments section to express their birthday wishes to little Leni.

“Happy 1st Birthday beautiful Leni,” replied former Big Brother winner Kate Lawler.

“Awww just love them both. Beautiful girls. Happy birthday Leni!” wrote fellow TOWIE alum Maria Fowler.

Credit: Lauren Pope Instagram

“Happy birthday baby pope,” added former TOWIE star Vas J Morgan.

Back in February of last year, Lauren shocked her fanbase when she announced that she was expecting her second child.

Just four months later, Lauren and Tony welcomed Leni into the world, making them a family-of-four.

We hope Leni has the most magical birthday!