TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger speaks out about relationship status

Lauren Goodger has opened up about her relationship status after rumours started circulating that she was dating her ex-partner Charles Drury.

The former The Only Way is Essex star shares her two-year-old daughter Larose with Charles as well as their late daughter, Lorena, who tragically passed away moments after she was born in July of last year.

Now, Lauren is setting the record straight about her and Charles’ relationship to each other.

Credit: Lauren Goodger Instagram

Speaking to OK! Lauren explained, “There have been many rumours that I am in a relationship with my ex-partner Charles Drury. I am not. I am single”.

"We are co-parenting. This decision has been made for sake of Larose and her future", she continued before saying she hasn't been dating anybody in recent times.

"I haven’t been barely socialising or been on a date with anyone else".

Goodger continued, “I am healing and feel like I’m getting to a place where I can start to live normal life again”.

“I am looking forward to socialising and working again in the near future plus being the best mum I can to my beautiful daughter Larose who is my rock”, the former reality star added.

Credit: Lauren Goodger Instagram

The confirmation that she and Charles are not back together comes after 'multiple sources close to Lauren' admitted they were 'worried' that the pair were an item again.

Lauren and Charles first started dating in October 2020 but have had an on-and-off relationship over the years and split up in November 2021 before reconciling.

In January 2022, Lauren announced she was expecting her and Charles’ second child, their late daughter Lorena, just six months after giving birth to the couple’s first child.

At the beginning of her pregnancy with Lorena, Lauren revealed she and Charles had gone their separate ways once again.