TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger discusses loneliness after child loss

Lauren Goodger has been opening up about experiencing loneliness following the death of her youngest daughter.

The Only Way is Essex star tragically lost her second child, a baby girl named Lorena, moments after she was born in July 2022.

Lauren, who is also a mum to three-year-old Larose, has now spoken out about the loneliness she feels and explained that many of her friends and family have taken a step back instead of supporting her following the tragedy.

In an interview with OK!, Goodger admitted, “As time’s gone on, after what I went through losing Lorena, people think, ‘Oh, it’s been two years now, she’s alright’".

"But it’s actually worse because you become lonelier. I’ve never experienced loneliness like it in my life”.

“People message me going, ‘Where are your family? Where are your friends?’".

"I talk to Amy Childs a lot about it. I said, 'I know you’ve got four kids, but you don’t know how lucky you are. You have so much support.’ Of course, it’s still exhausting but she’s got four adults who help”.

Lauren went on to say, “No one steps up. People have DMed me on Instagram to say, ‘Exactly the same thing happened to me – as soon as I had this loss everyone vanished’”.

“I don’t know what it does to people, but they step back, they don’t step forward”, the reality star went on to confess.

Last month, Lauren marked her late child's 2nd birthday and anniversary of Lorena’s passing by penning an emotional tribute to her 946K Instagram followers.

She wrote, “Happy Heavenly 2nd Birthday Lorena .. made me realise even more each year how lucky I am have to have your big sister Larose!”.

“She is one in a million and I couldn’t have got through today without her, she is my rock ! so so so proud of both my girls love you both always mummy”.