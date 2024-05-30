TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou opens up after revealing pregnancy

Georgia Kousoulou has been opening up about her pregnancy!

Last week, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex announced that she is expecting a baby girl with her husband Tommy Mallet.

The couple are already parents to their two-year-old son Brody, and had previously suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last April.

Now, as she prepares to welcome her daughter this December, Georgia has been sharing some details about her pregnancy.

Last night, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram stories and answered queries from her followers in a Q&A.

During the session, many fans wanted to know why Georgia chose to pursue IVF treatment for this pregnancy.

“My first 2 pregnancies were natural & happened very fast. After I had the operation last year when I lost my [miscarried baby] my body didn’t recover for ages… I then went into trauma/shock & my body just wouldn’t fall pregnant… the stress of it all was alot for me & my family,” she wrote.

“After therapy, I realised I wanted to take control back & I needed a little help… I then met my consultant & I knew it felt right… my body took to IVF so well… I’m so proud of my body,” she praised.

“Sometimes we can’t explain why things happen but maybe this was always in my plan… I’m so thankful I took the step to do IVF & I’m so thankful it has worked,” Georgia continued.

Reflecting on her experience, she added: “I will deffo talk more on this subject another time but for me it was so positive! My team were amazing which deffo helped & I really believed in the process. Don’t get me wrong there were times I felt so sore & just was emotional but for me… the mental torture of not being pregnant every month was much worse than the process of IVF.”

Later in her Q&A, Georgia confirmed that she found out at 10 weeks that she is expecting a daughter, and that her name has also been chosen, teasing: “I have always had my girl name.”