TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou gives insight into latest pregnancy scan

Georgia Kousoulou has been sharing an exciting pregnancy update.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is expecting a baby girl with her husband Tommy Mallet.

The couple are already parents to their three-year-old son Brody, and tragically suffered a miscarriage in April 2023.

Now, Georgia has shared an insight into her pregnancy journey after having a 3D scan done of her baby girl.

The 33-year-old revealed that she and Tommy got to see their daughter’s face for the first time through the scan because the tot was hiding in previous visits.

Opening up on Instagram, Georgia captioned the post, “Our little girl. The first pictures we have actually been able to get as baby girl is breach with legs & arms infront of her face, her little hand under her chin”.

“Thank you so much @pure.scan you are the best”.

Many pals and famous faces headed to the comments to share their excitement over the update.

Former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong penned, “Oh we can’t wait to meet you baby girl”.

“Sweetness”, said former Teen Mom UK star Chloe Patton.

Internet personality Talia Oatway added, “Gorgeous”.

Georgia also headed to her Instagram Stories to unveil her baby scans there and confessed, “Baby girl the love we feel for you… Not long now”.

When previously having a scan done with her son in attendance, Kousoulou explained, “I have dreamed about this, brody you are going to make the best big brother. @pure.scan thank you.. what an amazing experience Feeling so blessed”.

Georgia announced the wonderful news of her pregnancy in May and revealed her little one, who is due to be born in December, was conceived through IVF.

Georgia and Tommy, who tied the knot in December of last year, admitted, “Words can’t express the emotions we have , we have prayed , wished & with a little help it’s happened..”.