TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou announces pregnancy & reveals gender

Georgia Kousoulou is pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for Georgia Kousoulou as she has announced her pregnancy.

The former The Only Way is Essex star headed to social media earlier today to share the wonderful news that she is having her 'rainbow baby'.

The news comes after Georgia experienced a heartbreaking baby loss at 12 weeks in April of last year.

Georgia, who shares a three-year-old son named Brody with her husband Tommy Mallet, revealed she is due to give birth to a baby girl in December after undergoing IVF treatment.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old posted an emotional video to her 1.5M followers that shows her throughout different points of her IVF journey.

During the clip, the moment Georgia and Tommy discover she is pregnant is revealed and another snippet shows them finding out they are having a baby girl.

In the caption of the post, Georgia wrote, “Our little rainbow baby due December. Words can’t express the emotions we have , we have prayed , wished & with a little help it’s happened..”.

“I can’t thank my team enough. Rehan salim you are the best ivf specialist – I’m so blessed we met you. & Michelle my amazing nurse who helped me every step of the way! These guys made my experience with ivf so much better than I could of even imagined”.

“I was so scared as all the things I had heard beforehand but they were simply the best & held my hand the whole way through .thank you for giving us the best gift of all”.

The reality star went on to say, “To anyone watching who is suffering .. I am with you & i know how you feel. I pray this post doesn’t trigger you. I know how hard it is seeing announcements”, before adding, “Please know you are not alone & please don’t give up hope”.

Many famous faces and fans alike flooded the comments to send congratulatory messages to Georgia.

The Only Way is Essex star Amber Dowding wrote, “Goosebumps again.. this is your time & your baby girl is now with you. Obviously sobbing again watching this. You all deserve this 10x over.. love you all SO much”.

“Oh this is just beautiful”, penned TOWIE’s Frankie Essex, while former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison added, “Wonderful news mate congratulations”.