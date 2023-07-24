TOWIE’s Ferne McCann shares candid snaps with baby girl Finty

Ferne McCann has opened up about life with a newborn!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex announced earlier this month that she had welcomed a baby girl with her fiancé Lorri Haines. Last week, the couple then confirmed that they had decided to name their baby Finty, alongside Ferne’s five-year-old daughter Sunday.

Now, a few days on from sharing her first glimpse of Finty with the world, Ferne has chosen to open up about life with her new arrival so far.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 32-year-old shared several behind-the-scenes snaps of a recent home photoshoot with OK!.

The images candidly showcase Ferne feeding little Finty, as well as an adorable close-up of the newborn’s face.

“Oh Finty, you are more than we ever expected & better than we ever imagined,” the mum-of-two gushed in her caption.

“Trust me I do not look this glam 99% of the time, I had glam because these snaps are a little BTS from the OK shoot,” Ferne continued.

The former I’m A Celeb contestant then went on to detail how her life has changed.

Credit: Ferne McCann Instagram

“2.5 weeks of Finty, the days are blurring into each other, I am up every 2 hours without fail & most mornings we are sleeping in… but that’s life with a newborn & it’s all totally worth it for this gorgeous girl,” she gushed, before concluding: “We are totally lost in the bubble.”

Many of Ferne’s 2.9M Instagram followers have since taken to the comments section of her post to express their delight at the new photos.

“Oh my goodness, look at her!” one fan exclaimed.

“Congratulations Finty is the image of Sunday x,” another replied.

Credit: Ferne McCann Instagram

“You’re feeding so confidently and naturally so quickly- that’s incredible,” a third praised.

Ferne and Lorri initially confirmed Finty’s birth on July 9, by uploading a black-and-white video of themselves and Sunday resting one hand each on top of the newborn.

“It’s a girl 06.07.23,” they simply penned at the time.