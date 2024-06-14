TOWIE’s Ferne McCann reminisces on pregnancy with baby Finty

Ferne McCann has been reflecting on her most recent pregnancy.

The former The Only Way is Essex star welcomed baby Finty into the world in July of last year with her fiancé Lorri Haines.

Ferne is also a mum to six-year-old Sunday, whom she had during a previous relationship.

As Finty’s first birthday approaches, Ferne has decided to open up about the final weeks of her pregnancy and compare it to her life now.

Earlier today, Ferne unveiled a video of herself from last year with her blossoming baby bump on display to her 2.9M Instagram followers.

Adding text to the footage, which was posted in her Stories, she wrote, “This time last year I was 3 weeks off from giving birth to Finty…”.

“Oh the summer was HOT. I was constantly hanging out in nothing but my underwear, not knowing if she was a girl or boy”.

Ferne went on ro reveal, “Everyday practising Visualisation and manifesting my home birth”.

Credit: Ferne McCann Instagram

The 33-year-old then shared a video of herself in the present day, after having done a workout at the gym.

McCann penned, “Today a year on. I am the fittest & strongest I have been since I trained for SAS who dares wins! Infact I actually think I’m fitter!”.

“This is not an opportunity to gloat, this is to showcase how f*cking amazing the female body is! And that it is possible!”.

Ferne went on to say, “Let’s ditch the term.. I wanna ‘snap back’ after my baby and instead focus on snapping forward”.

Credit: Ferne McCann Instagram

“What can I do now… what can I do that was better than yesterday. I work out for myself but more importantly for my girls watching”.

Last year when sharing an insight into her home birth story, Ferne told OK!, “I said I was just a vessel and Finty birthed herself. She really did”.

“I knew I had to surrender and I had read so much about this going into the birth because I wanted to understand the science behind the hormones”.