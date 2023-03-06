TOWIE’s Ferne McCann confirms she is expecting her second child

Ferne McCann has finally confirmed some big news!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex has announced that she is expecting her second child alongside her fiancé Lorri Haines. Ferne is already a mum to five-year-old daughter Sunday from a previous relationship.

Since January of this year, it had been rumoured that the couple were expecting their first child together. Ferne and Lorri went public with their relationship in February 2022, and later got engaged in July.

The TOWIE star exclusively revealed her exciting news with OK! earlier today, and subsequently shared it to Instagram to the delight of her 2.9M followers.

"We are having a baby," the 32-year-old gushed in the caption of her post. "We have been bursting at the seams with happiness & so excited to officially share our lovely news with you."

Lorri also took to his own Instagram account to delight in the wonderful news. "After such a long time keeping this secret to ourselves, we finally get to share it with everyone. Me and @fernemccann ARE HAVING A BABY," he exclaimed.

"I’m sooooooooo happy and excited to be sharing this magical experience and expanding our family," he added. "You are my soul mate @fernemccann and you are the best mother, I can’t wait to raise this baby with you."

Speaking to OK! about their news, Ferne revealed that she took a pregnancy test following a trip to India. “It wasn’t planned, but it wasn’t not planned. For us both being parents, they’re little miracles and it was such a positive moment and something to look forward to for us,” she beamed.

Ferne also addressed how she felt when her pregnancy got leaked earlier this year. “It’s always super annoying when something gets out there, but I experienced that with Sunday and I just didn’t want to have the same reaction,” she explained. “It’s still speculation until you’ve heard it from the horse’s mouth.”

The reality star also confirmed that she is due this summer, and is hopeful for another daughter. “I would love a girl, just because I’ve got my girl’s name and I feel like a girl mum because I’ve got Sunday. I can only see myself with girls,” she joked.

Congratulations to Ferne and Lorri!