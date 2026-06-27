Rosanna Davison & fashion’s finest toasted Paul Costelloe at the KClub

If you’re going to celebrate one of Ireland’s most iconic fashion designers, the K Club on a sun-drenched afternoon with champagne and hand-drawn sketches is probably the way to do it. That’s exactly what went down recently when Ireland’s fashion-forward crowd gathered at the five-star Co. Kildare estate for an exclusive Paul Costelloe Collection Afternoon Tea and Salon Fashion Showcase — and it looked seriously stunning.

The event, held in the beautiful Drawing Room at the K Club, was a one-day-only occasion put together in collaboration with Curated by Design Centre and William Costelloe, Paul’s son and the brand’s Creative Director. Rosanna Davison was among the guests, because of course she was — and the whole thing felt like a rare, considered celebration of a designer who has genuinely shaped Irish fashion for decades.

A Salon Showcase With Real Substance

William led a captivating salon-style presentation of past and present collections, tracing defining moments from his father’s remarkable career. It wasn’t just a pretty parade of clothes — it was a proper glimpse into decades of craftsmanship, artistry and the kind of meticulous attention to detail that elevates a garment from nice to extraordinary. Timeless pieces came to life around the room in the most elegant way possible.

Paul Costelloe Collection at the K Club Afternoon Tea.

While the collection was doing its thing, guests were kept very well fed and watered. The K Club’s Head Pastry Chef Fernando created an avant-garde procession of sweet and savoury bites, served alongside chilled glasses of Laurent Perrier Champagne and speciality teas. Some guests even walked away with something no one else has — a hand-drawn sketch by William himself, done on the spot during the afternoon. That’s the kind of keepsake you’d be framing.

The Pop-Up Boutique That Actually Delivered

Paul Costelloe Collection at K Club Afternoon Tea.

After the showcase, guests had privileged access to a Curated by Design Centre pop-up boutique, stocked with rare and one-of-a-kind Paul Costelloe pieces alongside clothing and accessories from other notable Irish designers. The whole thing was only available to purchase that afternoon, which gave it a genuine sense of occasion — no dithering, no “I’ll think about it”, just beautiful Irish fashion right in front of you.

Events like this don’t come around often, and that’s precisely what made it feel so special. It wasn’t a commercial launch dressed up in pretty packaging — it was a genuine love letter to a designer who has earned his place in the canon of Irish style, delivered in one of the most gorgeous settings in the country. The K Club and Paul Costelloe Collection? That’s a pairing that makes complete sense.