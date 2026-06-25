Currys Ireland raises €375,000 for autism service dogs across Ireland

If you’ve ever nipped into Currys to panic-buy a replacement toaster or agonise over which laptop is worth the splurge, you might not have known that your card transaction was doing something genuinely wonderful on the side. Because since November 2021, Currys Ireland has been raising funds for Cork-based charity My Canine Companion — and this week they’ve announced a landmark total of €375,000 raised to date.

For families raising autistic children, the work My Canine Companion does isn’t just nice to have. Highly trained service dogs can be life-changing — reducing anxiety, improving communication and giving children a steady, non-judgemental companion through some of the harder days. The funds raised through this partnership go directly towards training those dogs and getting them to the families who need them most.

How the money is raised

The fundraising happens in ways that are genuinely low-effort for customers — which is exactly why it works. The Pennies initiative lets shoppers donate €1 at the till during card transactions across all 16 Currys stores nationwide. It’s the kind of small thing you barely notice in the moment but adds up to something remarkable over time. Currys colleagues have been contributing through their own efforts too, making this a partnership built on real, sustained commitment rather than a one-off corporate gesture.

Keith Daly from Currys said: “Our partnership with My Canine Companion continues to be something we are incredibly proud of. The impact these service dogs have on children and their families is truly life-changing. Thanks to the generosity of our customers and the dedication of our colleagues, we’ve raised €375,000 so far, and we remain focused on reaching our €500,000 goal. Just as importantly, we are committed to making our stores welcoming and accessible spaces for everyone.”

Making stores more inclusive

The partnership isn’t just about fundraising either. Currys has also been rolling out a range of autism-friendly initiatives in stores — the kind of thing that makes a real practical difference for families who might otherwise find a busy retail environment stressful.

Quiet Hours run from opening until 10am Monday to Friday across their stores, with music switched off and screen displays dimmed to reduce sensory overload. For a parent trying to get something done with a child who finds busy, noisy environments overwhelming, that kind of consideration matters enormously. It’s the sort of thing that doesn’t cost much to implement but signals clearly that a space is genuinely trying to be inclusive.

Niall Ruddy from My Canine Companion Ireland said: “Our partnership with Currys continues to make a real difference to the families we support. The funds raised are essential in helping us train and provide service dogs to children with autism. Beyond fundraising, Currys’ commitment to inclusion through their in-store initiatives has been hugely impactful. We look forward to continuing this journey together and reaching even more families across Ireland.”

The road to €500,000

With €375,000 now raised, Currys has set its sights on a total of €500,000 — an ambition that feels entirely achievable given the momentum behind this partnership. For My Canine Companion, every euro brings another family a step closer to getting the support they need.

It’s a good reminder that sometimes the everyday stuff — popping in to pick up a phone charger, grabbing a new kettle — can quietly contribute to something much bigger. For more information visit mycaninecompanion.ie