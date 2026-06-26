Ireland’s pollen bomb is destroying sleep and spiking stress levels

A “pollen bomb” is bearing down on Ireland this week, and if your eyes are streaming, your nose is running and you’ve been lying awake at 3am staring at the ceiling, you are very much not alone.

Met Éireann has issued alerts covering every county in the country, with temperatures pushing towards 30 degrees and pollen counts hitting extreme levels. One in four Irish adults suffers from hay fever, and over three-quarters say it disrupts their daily life. This week, that disruption is going to feel particularly grim.

But here’s what a lot of people don’t realise: hay fever doesn’t just make you feel miserable during the day. It’s quietly wrecking your sleep too, and that lost sleep is feeding directly into your stress levels in ways that can spiral fast.

Why hay fever is so much more than sneezing

Dr Elisabetta Burchi, a clinical psychiatrist and Head of Research at Nurosym, explains what’s actually going on. “When pollen is inhaled by individuals who are sensitised to it, the immune system mistakenly identifies it as a threat and triggers an allergic response. This leads to the release of inflammatory chemicals such as histamine, which can cause sneezing, runny nose, sinus congestion, itchy and swollen eyes and pressure-related headaches. Collectively, these symptoms can significantly disrupt sleep and contribute to daytime fatigue, affecting concentration, productivity, mood and overall quality of life.”

Ireland’s grass pollen season runs from mid-March all the way through to the end of August, making it one of the longest in the world. Searches for hay fever have shot up by 513% in the past month alone, which tells you everything about where we currently are in the season.

Dr Burchi says that during high-pollen periods, sufferers may notice more difficulty falling asleep due to congestion, increased night-time waking, morning fatigue despite a full night in bed, reduced concentration and greater stress sensitivity. None of which is exactly a vibe.

The sleep-stress spiral you need to know about

“Hay fever extends beyond physical discomfort and actually affects the nervous system due to poor sleep and the heightened stress that follows, creating a sleep-stress cycle,” Dr Burchi says. “Nasal congestion and heightened inflammation markers cause frequent nighttime awakenings and leave many tossing and turning.”

Nurosym’s research found that around 30% of adults in Ireland experience sleep difficulties regularly, and almost nine in ten report struggling with sleep at some point. Lay hay fever disruption on top of that and things get rough quickly. Nearly half of people in Ireland say a lack of sleep contributes directly to their stress levels, with almost 68% reporting poor sleep as a physical symptom of stress. It’s a loop, and hay fever season is exactly the kind of thing that kicks it into gear.

“When hay fever symptoms repeatedly disrupt sleep,” Dr Burchi explains, “the body’s stress response system becomes inappropriately activated, which can affect mood, cognitive performance, and emotional regulation, particularly in individuals already experiencing high baseline stress.”

What you can actually do about it

Dr Burchi’s practical tips for getting through the week with some sleep intact are genuinely useful.

Keep pollen out of the bedroom — Close windows during peak pollen hours, shower before bed and don’t dry clothes outdoors. Pollen transfers onto fabric easily and will follow you under the duvet.

Clear nasal passages before sleep — Saline nasal rinses or sprays can reduce congestion and make breathing easier overnight. Unglamorous but effective.

Keep the bedroom cool — Warm temperatures make sleep disruption worse. Limit pollen exposure while keeping the room ventilated.

Wind down properly — Gentle breathing exercises or mindfulness before bed can help calm an overactive stress response and make it easier to drift off.

Recover smarter after a bad night — Skip the excessive caffeine and focus on hydration, light movement and keeping your sleep routine consistent.

For those looking beyond the basics, Dr Burchi notes that growing attention is turning to vagus nerve stimulation as a way of supporting nervous system recovery. The vagus nerve plays a central role in regulating the body’s stress response and inflammatory processes, and non-invasive wearable devices like Nurosym are making this kind of approach more accessible outside clinical settings. It won’t treat the allergy itself, but supporting the body’s ability to recover from the knock-on effects of disrupted sleep is increasingly being seen as part of the picture.

“The goal is to interrupt the cycle as early as possible,” Dr Burchi says. “Better symptom management can improve sleep quality, while supporting recovery and stress regulation can help reduce the impact that disrupted sleep has on mood, concentration and overall wellbeing.”

Basically: take this week seriously, look after yourself and maybe keep the windows shut for a few days.